China Solenoid Valve Market To Surpass At A Revenue Of$ 1,057.2 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- China solenoid valve market is projected to witness a forward leap in its revenue from US$ 555 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1,057.2 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The increased use of solenoid valves in the water treatment and beverage industries, as well as an increase in government initiatives and product localization, are some of the factors driving the growth of the China solenoid market. Today, gases, slurries, liquids, vapors, and other substances are directed, regulated, and controlled by solenoid valves in process industries.
Increasing industrial automation along with rising demand for efficient alternatives for manual controlling of fluid flow in the industries have been instrumental in the growing demand and adoption of solenoid valves in China. Apart from that, the wastage of raw materials, including water, oil, and chemicals due to pipe leakage is another key reason for the rising adoption of solenoid valves in the manufacturing industry. For instance, according to an article by Elsevier N.V. in 2019, it was reported that 80% of the operating water tunnels in southwest China have cracking and water leakage issues.
China is the major producer of PVC in the world, according to S&P Global Inc. Additionally, 96.61 million tons of steel were produced by the Chinese steel business GMK Center, a huge increase over the previyear. These components are frequently utilized as raw materials to make solenoid valves. The substantial market potential for solenoid valves in China is due to the widespread availability of these raw materials.
In addition, the growth of the chemical industry, a rise in foreign investment in the Chinese industry, and the widespread use of solenoid valves in the chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industries are boosting the rate of uptake of these valves in the Chinese market. For instance, solenoid valves are used to automate the control of medical devices like oxygen concentrators, compression therapy devices, therapeutic support surfaces, and dialysis equipment.
Oil and Gas Segment Captured About 30% of Market Revenue Share
With more than 30% of the market share in 2021, the oil & gas category retained the lion's share of the industry. The highest use of solenoid valves in this industry is credited as the main driver of this segment's growth.
Chinese consumers consumed 15.5 million barrels of oil per day in the Asia-Pacific area last year, according to British Petroleum (BP). The region's thriving oil and gas industry will present a wide range of chances for the solenoid valve market to expand.
The technologies that handle the problems posed by low-temperature situations must be considered when selecting solenoid valves for extremely cold, remote areas. By doing this, it can ensure the long-term success of oil and gas activities. The ASeries 381 valve, which offers dependable operation in highly hostile, corrosive, and cold environments, including those encountered on offshore and near-shore oil rigs, is one example of a device that satisfies these requirements.
Stainless Steel Segment to Generate Sales of US$ 500 Million
By the end of 2028, the stainless-steel segment will surpass USD 500.0 million. Some of the main factors contributing to this segment's sizeable market share include better chemical resistance and material that is highly wear, temperature, and pressure resistant.
China produced approximately 29.40 million metric tons of crude stainless steel in 2019. China has consistently expanded its overall stainless steel production volume in recent years. Therefore, the market's expansion will be fueled by the availability of stainless steel in China.
According to market research findings from Astute Analytica, stainless steel is the most commonly used material in the manufacturing of solenoid valves. This is due to its resistance to contaminants, which is achieved through its composition of iron, chromium, and other elements.
Stainless steel solenoid valves also work better and have a longer life span than brass valves. Because they have minimal friction, some stainless steel varieties are frequently used for solenoid valve plunger and guide components.
Top 5 Players Hold 30% of Market Revenue Share
The market for solenoid valves is very cutthroat. The leading competitors in the market have seen significant consolidation in the current market environment. The primary contributing cause for the dominance of the main players is the adoption of inorganic growth techniques, such as mergers and acquisitions of other significant competitors to consolidate the market share.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
.Airtac
.AValve Inc.
.BASF-YPC Company Limited
.CKD Corporation
.Danfoss Industries Limited
.Darhor Technology Co., Limited
.Curtiss-Wright Corporation
.Festo Corporation
.Fenghua Shengbang Machinery Factory
.IMI Precision Engineering
.Emerson Electric Co.
.Juliang Valve
.Parker Hannifin Corporation
.Zhejiang Yongjiu
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The China solenoid valves market segmentation focuses on Type, Function, Material, Operation, Media, and Industry.
By Type
.Direct-acting valves
. Pilot-operated valves
By Function
. 2-way
. 3-way
. 4-way
.5-way
By Material
.Stainless Steel
.Aluminum
.Plastic
.Others
By Operation
.Normally open
.Normally closed
.Universal
By Media
.Air
.Gas
.Water
By Industry
.Oil & Gas
.Chemical & Petrochemical
.F&B
.Power Generation
.Pharmaceuticals
.Automotive
.Medical
.Others
