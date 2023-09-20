European Parliament asks for restrictions on Azerbaijan

(MENAFN) The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has destined what it labelled Azerbaijan’s “pre-planned and unjustified” assault on the ethnic-Armenian state of Nagorno-Karabakh. Should Baku reject to cancel the attack, the committee suggested on Tuesday that the European Council execute restrictions on Azerbaijan.



“In the absence of an immediate halt to the ongoing attack, we call on the Council to fundamentally reconsider the EU’s relations with Azerbaijan in this light, and consider imposing sanctions against responsible Azerbaijani authorities,” read a combined declaration from committee chairman David McAllister as well as its rapporteurs to the Caucasus area, Armenia, as well as Azerbaijan.



The Azeri army declared “counter-terrorism measures” in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday`s early hours, as the Armenian side stated projectile as well as weaponry attacks on the area`s capital of Stepanakert, as well as tank assaults along the line with Azerbaijan.



