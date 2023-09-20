Survivor of Libya floods witness death of their families, ask for responsibility

(MENAFN) Abdel-Hamid Al-Hassadi made it through the destructive flooding in eastern Libya, but he almost 90 people from his households passed away due to the floods.



The 23-year-old law graduate hurried upstairs together with his mother as well as his elder brother, as heavy rain pour smashed the town of Derna on the evening of September 10. Shortly, floods of water were wiping away blocks next to them.



“We witnessed the magnitude of the catastrophe,” Al-Hassadi declared in a phone call, indicating the devastating flooding that drowned his town. “We have seen our neighbors’ dead bodies washing away in the floods.”



Heavy rains from Mediterranean hurricane Daniel led to the breakdown of both dams that crossed the narrow valley that splits the town. That caused a barrier of water many meters high through its center.



Ten days following the crisis, Al-Hassadi as well as thousands of others are still in Derna, significant number of them anticipating a word around families and loved ones. As for Hassadi, it’s the 290 folks still gone.



Anas Aweis, a 24-year-old citizen, his two brothers passed away in the floods and until now he is looking for his father and four cousins. He visited the Ummul Qura school in the Sheiha area to examine the showed images.



“It’s chaos,” he declared following spending two hours waiting for his turn. “We want to know where they buried them if they died.”

