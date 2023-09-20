Celebrity Russel Brand faces cancelation Celebrity

(MENAFN) Lately, actor as well as comedian Russell Brand has utilized his celebrity position as well as his internet-founded show to lift up autonomous-minded individuals such as the United States presidential nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He asked the United States as well as NATO participation in the proxy conflict towards Russia in Ukraine, as well as the mainstream press story on Covid-19.



The founding neoliberals were having none of it. They turned their laser-driven synchronized assaults on Brand, so now he is encountering cancelation, MeToo style. He’s been blamed of rape as well as abuse by many females, so as an outcome has lost his YouTube commercial income, has had his live shows annulled, has been released by his producer, also has had shows including him replaced from the BBC’s video-on-request facility, amid other matters.



