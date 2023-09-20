UK limits actions of Russian diplomats

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom Foreign Office has forced travel limitations on Russian diplomats, needing them to inform British establishments before travelling beyond their posts. The maneuver is reciprocal, coming after the Russian Foreign Ministry declared parallel laws for British diplomats in July.



United Kingdom Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign Office Leo Docherty posted in a declaration on the United Kingdom parliament website on Monday “in response to Russia's decision to impose travel notification requirements on British diplomats in Russia, we have introduced commensurate reciprocal travel notification requirements for Russian diplomats accredited to the Russian Embassy in London and the Consulate-General in Edinburgh.”



Docherty also noted “This is in line with the concept of reciprocity in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”



