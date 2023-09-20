Doha Instituteanizes First Induction Day For Masters And Doctoral Studies Programs

The Student Affairs Department at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies organized the first Induction Day for undergraduates and students wishing to pursue higher studies yesterday, Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

The Induction aims to provide an opportunity for students to interact with the professors and administration staff at the DI where they find answers to their inquiries regarding admission requirements, conditions and dates, scholarships, and the facilities of the DI Campus. The event was a great chance for interested students to mingle with their peers who have the same interests and ambitions, in addition to meeting with some of the existing DI students who can give them useful information on their programs and raise their curiosity in exploring the academic and research options at the DI.

The day took place at the DI and included a number of activities like presentations on the different master's programs and experience sharing. In addition, the faculty illustrated the different available options offered by the DI providing sufficient information about the academic programs and responding to the attendees' questions at length at each program's dedicated section.

In its press statement, the institute added that DI is keen to hold these induction days regularly every year in order to explain the DI mission which is based on research and exploring as an integral part of the learning and teaching experience at all levels, and to clarify the requirements for registration and admission along with the DI future directions.

The DI offers master's programs through two schools; the School of Social Sciences and Humanities which offers the following programs (Philosophy, History, Sociology and Anthropology, Politics and International Relations, Journalism, Media Studies, Linguistics and Arabic Lexicography, Comparative Literature, Psychology, Social Work, Critical Security Studies, Conflict Management and Humanitarian Action, and Human Rights). The other school is the School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy with the following programs (Master of Public Administration, Executive Master of Public Administration, Master of Development Economics, Master of Public Policy and the Executive Dual Degree master's in business administration and public Administration).

The DI also offers 8 programs for Doctoral Studies which are: Development Economics, Public Administration, Politics and International Relations, Linguistics and Arabic Lexicography, History, Sociology and Anthropology, Media Studies and Critical Security Studies.

The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies announced the opening of admission applications for the academic year 2024- 2025 and will continue receiving applications till January 15, 2024..