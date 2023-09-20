2Nd Phase Of 'I' Labor Awareness Campaign Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) - National Committee for Pay Equity (NCPE) ,in cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO), General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU), and Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), on Wednesday launched the second phase of the national "Waei/Waeih" (Arabic for aware) campaign to raise awareness of female workers rights in Jordan's private sector.
The ceremony also saw the release of a booklet titled "Rights of Working Women in Labor Law".
The second phase aims to raise awareness of the labor rights in the private sector under Jordan Labor Law and its recent amendments, and focuses on persons with disabilities and their employment, and child labor, and labor rights during the trial period, according to a NCPE statement.
The launch ceremony, launched at NCPE headquarters, was attended by Norwegian Ambassador Espen Lindbeck , and Regional Development Cooperation at Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA), Maria Selin.
Addressing the ceremony, Lindbeck said building resilient economies requires raising awareness of labor legislation among the campaign's target groups, adding that enforcing related legislation on the ground would contribute to increasing rate of women's economic participation, which is important for the development of Jordan's economic and development path.
Meanwhile, Selin stressed importance of these campaigns in raising awareness among the target groups, adding that smart economies must further integrate women and people with disabilities into the labor market and provide them with job opportunities.
Selin also voiced her country's continued cooperation with national partners and continue to support such campaigns.
