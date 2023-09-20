Real Estate Trading At JD4.6Bln In January-Aut 0F 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) -- Jordan's real estate trading volume during the January-August period of 2023 has reached JD4.658 billion compared to the figure reported in the same period of 2022.
The Department of Land and Survey (DLS) revealed on Wednesday that the state's revenue from the real estate market during the January-August period of 2023 inched up by 0.04 percent, amounting to JD176 million compared to the same period of last year.
Overall real estate sales in the Kingdom dropped by 4 percent in the January-August period of 2023, as apartment sales also declined by 63 percent, while land sales decreased by 3 percent compared to the same period of 2022.
On a monthly level, the trade volume in the Jordanian real estate market went down in August of 2023 by 20 percent, amounting to JD26.7 million compared to the same month of 2022.
The DLS explained that for this report, it adopted a new mechanism that factors in a set of transactions transferring ownership, which have a real financial impact on the real estate market, and calculates their total estimated values over a specific period of time.
MENAFN20092023000117011021ID1107106707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.