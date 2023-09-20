Jordanian, Iraqi Securitiesmissions Talk Overoperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) -- Deputy Chairman of the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) Adel Bino discussed on Wednesday with the Chairman of the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) Faisal Haimas technical matters with the aim of exchanging experiences, enhancing joint cooperation and further leveraging a 2019 agreement signed.
Bino stressed that the meeting is an additional step forward on the record of continucooperation between capital market institutions in the two countries, which contributes to the development of the regulatory and technical frameworks and investment environment in the financial markets in the two countries and efforts to protect investors in accordance with international standards.
He explained that the memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 was an important step that can be built upon to sign more agreements and seek out the possibility of trading and dual listing, indicating that cooperation to exchange information and expertise and build specialized technical capabilities has broad and many fields.
For his part, Haimas pointed out that there are opportunities that can be exploited in Jordan's and Iraq's stock markets, such as dual listing and the exchange of information at the security level, proposing drawing up an annex to the 2019 memorandum that would benefit both sides.
He also pointed to the ISC's efforts to develop the Iraqi financial market by listing new companies and attracting more foreign capital.
