Senatemittee, Algerian Envoy Talkoperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) -The Senate's Jordanian-Algerian Brotherhood Committee, headed by Zuhair Abu Fares, on Wednesday discussed with Algerian Ambassador to Jordan, Abdulkarim Behha, ways to expand bilateral relations, especially in the economic and investment field.
Abu Fares highlighted "depth of historical" bilateral relations at the varilevels, noting importance of cultural, educational, tourism and religiexchange to enhance joint cooperation.
In this regard, he noted role of popular diplomacy in enhancing mutual collaboration.
He referred to the recent visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II to Algeria and his meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, which opened wide doors for joint cooperation.
Additionally, Abu Fares called for taking advantage of the two countries' potentials, which would enhance opportunities for cooperation and investment, highlighting efforts to raise volume of trade exchanges and level of coordination and action to activate relevant bilateral agreements.
He called on the two countries' public and private institutions to take the initiative to deepen and expand cooperation horizons in all economic, health and religifields.
He said Palestinian cause is Jordans' central and top issue, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, indicating importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites aimed to preserving the Arab and sacred identity of the ancient city.
For his part, the Algerian envoy spoke about the "strategic" joint relations, which constitute an incentive for the two countries to develop ties and expand their horizons to cover varifields and sectors, to serve common interests.
The diplomat also said the two countries share common positions regarding variArab, regional and international issues, primarily the Palestinian issue, reiterating his country's support for the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.
Referring to "successful" bilateral experiences, primarily bilateral cooperation in the health and drug sector, he called on the two countries' public and private institutions to benefit from their "remarkable" opportunities and potential to open and expand cooperation horizons in varifields.
