Demonstrators collide with law enforcement in Armenian capital

(MENAFN) Protestors in the Armenian capital of Yerevan have tried to invade establishments constructures, based on statements from the site. With Premier Nikol Pashinyan cautioning of a probable “coup,” law enforcement tried to contain the masses and allegedly utilized stun grenades.



Video clips attained by the news agency displayed ranks of law enforcement captains doing a cordon around the cabinet structure on Tuesday afternoon, as an upset mass attacked them with bottles. The structure`s glass doors were ruined, as clips posted on social media displayed some associates of the masses punching as well as kicking law enforcement captains as they tried to violate the cordon.



The law enforcement allegedly utilized stun grenades as well as smoke or tear gas on the masses, with some demonstrators saying they have agonized small wounds.



The demonstrations exploded following Azerbaijan starting what it names “counter-terrorism measures” towards the ethnically-Armenian state of Nagorno-Karabakh previously on Tuesday.



