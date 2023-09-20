Memfault Named A Global Leader In Cloudputing For Its Iot Reliability Platform





Memfault's cloud-based IoT reliability platform gives connected developers the ability to monitor devices, debug them remotely, and manage over-the-air (OTA) updates. Memfault's founders, embedded engineers from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble, built its platform to give developers critical device reliability engineering (DRE) tools. DRE tools transform how developers build and operate IoT and edge devices with automation, data analysis and collaboration. Using Memfault, teams have visibility into, and control over, issues that would have otherwise taken months to track down, saving engineers thousands of hours and allowing teams to detect and fix faulty code before end users are even aware of an issue.

“At Memfault, we believe in giving IoT developers the flexibility and control to build long-lasting, reliable, and innovative products,” said François Baldassari, CEO, Memfault.“We're honored by this recognition, and remain committed to providing a robust platform for developers everywhere to get quality products to market faster.”

“Memfault is one of the leaders in the cloud, helping to develop the infrastructure we need to store and host the data and applications driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group.“We are so proud to recognize all of the winners in this year's award program.”

About Memfault

Memfault is the leading IoT reliability platform that empowers teams to build robust devices with software at scale. Memfault applies device reliability engineering (DRE) techniques to transform the way developers build and operate IoT and edge devices. As IoT applications continue to grow in complexity, it is more important than ever for developers to integrate Memfault's performance monitoring, debugging, and OTA update capabilities into their devices. Memfault was built to enable developers with a more scalable and sustainable process to accelerate go-to-market, de-risk product launches, cut product costs, and deliver overall superior products. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Stripes, Uncork Capital, Partech, the 5G Innovation Lab, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.