Global Acne Treatment Market Size To Reachd 13.59 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

The global acne treatment market size was USD 9.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in launch of novel acne products and rising demand for personal wellness and smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne are some key factors driving acne treatment market revenue growth. In addition, growing consumption of unhealthy food is increasing acne problems, which is further increasing the demand for acne treatment. Rising demand for personal wellness and smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne has led to an increasing number of launches of novel acne products. For instance, on 28 October 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Amzeeq, which is a topical form of antibiotic minocycline. The drug was earlier available as an oral antibiotic, however, now it is available in non-pill form and delivers minocycline in form of foam. Foamix Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturer of the product has leveraged its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST) platform to deliver minocycline effectively in a foam-based vehicle. The production of such innovative and novel products for treatment of acne is expected to substantially propel market revenue growth. Additionally, growing consumption of unhealthy food is increasing acne problems is another factor that can increase prevalence of acne among people of all ages, which can significantly increase demand for acne treatment products. Consumption of food products with high sugar in products, such as pastries, cakes, and soda cans, significantly worsens acne. According to a research report conducted on 2,258 patients who were placed on a low-glycemic diet, it was noted that 87% of patients reported reduced acne. However, increasing number of fast-food outlets and popularity of street food is expected to contribute to growing prevalence of acne and hence driving growth of the market. Factors, such as skin positivity movement and lack of awareness about skin issues, are restraining revenue growth of the market. Poor understanding of risk factors for skin infections, such as acne may delay recognition of symptoms of some harmful skin ailments and further delay treatment. However, an increase in awareness campaigns by variskincare professionals through social media and launch of novel products to cure acne is expected to support growth of the market in long term.

On 5 January 2022, Galderma S.A. completed its acquisition of ALASTIN Skincare, Inc. after receiving an antitrust clearance from federal authorities of the U.S. Increasing consumer interest and growing popularity of aesthetic skin care procedures had led to a rise in demand for effective products and robust portfolio of ALASTIN and experience in scientific skincare products will increase ability of Galderma to serve a wide range of customers. On 19 December 2019, Ortho Dermatologics (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), a U.S.-based largest prescription dermatology health care business received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new drug application for ARAZLO Lotion, 0.045%, for topical treatment of acne vulgaris for patients 9 years and older. It is the first tazarotene acne treatment available in a form of lotion and has proved to be highly effective for treating acne

On 24 February 2020, Almirall, S.A, announced to send its product Seysara (sarecycline) to the Chinese regulatory body NMPA in 2023 for approval. It is an innovative tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic used for treatment of inflammatory lesions of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Almirall S.A has commercialization rights for this product in the U.S., and under a License Agreement from Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., it will develop, register, and commercialize the product in China in exchange for royalties.

The antibiotics segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to its increasing popularity among people suffering from acne due to its effectiveness. In addition, increasing launch of new antibiotics are more effective due to an increase in antibiotic resistance among patients.

The topical segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2021 owing to growing popularity of Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs and rapid development of new topical therapy for treatment of acne. Additionally, an increasing number of new discoveries of topical therapy for acne patients will further contribute to revenue growth of the segment. The skincare clinics segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. High psychological burden associated with acne and increasing demand for hormonal therapy for acne treatment is expected to sustain revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

