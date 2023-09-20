Geovax Next-Generationvid-19 Vaccine Data Presented At Keystone Symposianference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Preclinical Data for GEO-CM02 Demonstrates Single-Dose Protection

Against Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectidiseases, announced today the presentation of preclinical vaccine efficacy data for GEO-CM02, a multi-antigen SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. The new unpublished data were presented during the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology, Vaccinology During and After COVID-19, being held in Atlanta, Georgia on September 17-20, 2023.

Presentation Details & Summary: Abstract Title: MVA-vectored multi-antigen COVID-19 vaccines induce protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants spanning Alpha to Omicron in preclinical animal models Abstract Authors: Shannon Stone1, Amany Elsharkawy1, Janhavi Natekar1, SreenivRao Oruganti2, Mary Hauser2, Arban Domi2, Pratima Kumari2, Anchala Guglani1, Mark Newman2, and Mukesh Kumar1 1 Georgia State University 2 GeoVax Labs, Inc. Presenting Author: Shannon Stone, Georgia State University

First-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines based on the spike (S) protein induce neutralizing antibodies provide significant levels of protection. However, vaccine efficacy is disrupted by emerging variants that contribute to neutralizing antibody evasion, requiring updating and booster doses. To address this limitation, GeoVax has designed multi-antigen SARS-CoV-2 vaccines based on the S, membrane (M), and envelope (E) proteins, which are designed to engage both the humoral (antibody) and cellular (T-cell) arms of the immune system and to broaden both the function and specificity. Efficacy of the vaccine, designated GEO-CM02, was tested using the industry standard, lethal hACE2 transgenic mouse model.

The poster presentation (viewed here ), highlighted the following data:



The GEO-CM02 vaccine induced immune responses that were efficaciagainst the original Wuhan strain and BA.1 Omicron variant with a single dose.

Animals were protected prior to the detection of neutralizing antibodies, likely indicating a critical T-cell contribution. GEO-CM02 significantly reduced or eliminated inflammation and immunopathology in the lungs of vaccinated animals.



Together, these data indicate that immunization with the multi-antigen GEO-CM02 vaccine can protect against severe disease and death induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection and regardless of the variant.

Mark Newman, Ph.D., GeoVax's Chief Scientific Officer, commented,“As noted in this presentation, the first-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were designed based on the S protein of the SARS-CoV-2 viwith the goal of inducing neutralizing antibodies. While this approach was successful, the limitations in the face of continually emerging variants are now well documented. The data generated in the GEO-CM02 studies validate our hypothesis that vaccines designed to induce both antibodies and T-cells to multiple viral structural proteins can address the issue of viral variation and escape from the immune system. The multi-antigen, MVA-vectored vaccine design is currently being evaluated by GeoVax in three Phase 2 clinical trials using a similar vaccine (GEO-CM04S1).”

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world's most threatening infectidiseases. The company's lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax's lead infectidisease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: .

