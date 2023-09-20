Cytek® Biosciences Cell Analysis Solutions Take Center Stage At Uing Clinicalnferences In The And Europe

Cytek will be on hand at ESCCA 2023 in Utrecht, the Netherlands from September 27-30 to showcase its complete cell analysis solutions that enable scientists to advance their research, gain deeper insights, and fast-track discovery. Attended by hematologists, immunologists, microbiologists, laboratory medicine specialists, researchers, technicians, laboratory managers and staff, and pharma biologists related to clinically applied flow cytometry, ESCCA provides a forum for education and scientific exchange.

At the conference, Dr. Manuel Ramirez, Head of Oncology Research Lab for Madrid's Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús, will lead a symposium focused on the process of designing and optimizing a 24-color B cell panel for use with childhood B-ALL, including considerations for choice of fluorochromes. Dr. Ramirez will share data that points to the fact that the unique full spectrum approach employed by the Cytek ® Northern LightsTM-CLC flow cytomete , complemented by a novel optical design and robust unmixing algorithm, increases laboratory efficiency by allowing more information to be gleaned from a single tube – saving time and resources. The symposium will take place on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 3:00-3:30 p.m. CET.

“Cancer treatment is an ever-evolving field, with clinical researchers and clinicians constantly striving to improve diagnostics and treatment,” said Dr. Ramirez.“While flow cytometers have become a standard tool in our arsenal, Cytek is truly shaping the future of what is possible through cell analysis with its revolutionary spectral technologies.”

The ICCS Annual Meeting & Course in New Orleans seeks to help participants increase their knowledge of current tools and technologies available for patient sample analysis, better understand the accepted methodologies and benchmarks for patient sample analysis and diagnosis, and increase their competence in using analytical software applications. To that end, Cytek will conduct a 'Lunch and Learn' presentation that focuses on the critical roles panel design and assay optimization play in laboratory developed tests (LTDs). Hosted by Paul K. Wallace, Ph.D., Professor Emeriat the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York, this presentation will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. CT.

