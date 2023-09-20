Softiron Authorized As A CVE Numbering Authority (CNA)

The CVE Program seeks to provide a common framework to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cyber security vulnerabilities. As each vulnerability is detected, reported, and assessed, a CVE ID is assigned and a CVE Record is created. This ensures information technology and cybersecurity professionals can quickly identify and coordinate efforts to prioritize and address vulnerabilities and protect systems against attack, resulting in significant time and cost savings.

“We've long been advocates of transparency as a key tof good security practice, whether within our own platforms where we allow complete audit of our code by our customers, or in identifying and remediating CVEs wherever we find them,” Kenny Van Alstyne, CTO at SoftIron.“We're excited to take this next step in our progression as a good steward of the broader software ecosystem.”

The CVE Program is an international, community-based program and is operated on a voluntary basis by participating organizations. SoftIron joins authorized commercial entities such as VMWare, Dell, HP and AMD as a CNA.

About the CVE Program

The CVE Program is sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is operated by the MITRE Corporation in close collaboration with international industry, academic, and government stakeholders.

About SoftIron

