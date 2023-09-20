Verizon Brings The Small Iness Digital Ready Experience To Live Event In New York City

Participants of the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready: NYC Summit will have the opportunity to engage in workshops and networking opportunities and to hear from speakers and experts across industry sectors hosting fireside chats and educational sessions - including a Business Plan Bootcamp - with the ultimate goal of building community connections. In addition, Verizon is giving away a free Chromebook to five small business registrants who attend the summit1. To learn more about the event and to register, visit Verizon Small Business Digital Ready: NYC Summit .

“As a New York-based company, we understand the value that small businesses bring to this city,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate social responsibility officer for Verizon.“We are excited to bring our Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Summit to New York-area small businesses. We developed Small Business Digital Ready to put our innovative tools and resources directly into the hands of small business owners to help them succeed in the digital world, and through these events, we get to work more closely with them than ever.”

Launched in 2021, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready is a free online resource designed to give small businesses the tools they need to thrive in today's digital economy. Small businesses can access personalized learning through over 40 courses, mentorship, peer networking, 1:1 expert coaching and incentives such as grant funding. In partnership with LISC and Next Street, the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready portal was created with and for small businesses, with a specific foon under-resourced business owners. Spanish-language course offerings, coaching from experts and community events are also available. Since its launch, over 2,000 NYC-based small businesses have registered and engaged with the platform.

“Given the boom of new businesses started in the last few years and the current volatile state of the economy, there is a greater necessity for incremental support, door openers, mentorship, tools to further build their companies and help to fuel spend,” said Luminary founder and CEO Cate Luzio.“Our goal at Luminary has always been to provide entrepreneurs access to empower growth, and our partnership with Verizon allowsto expand our reach even further and have a deeper impact together.”

This initiative is part of Verizon's goal to support 1M small businesses by 2030 with the resources to thrive in the digital economy, as part of its responsible business plan: Citizen Verizon. Visit CitizenVerizonto learn more about the company's responsible business efforts.

1 No purchase necessary. Must be present to win. Sweepstakes starts September 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) and ends on September 26, 2023, at 12 PM ET. Must be a legal U.S. resident 18 years or older to enter. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Verizon Corporate Services Group Inc. For official rules, see .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Citizen Verizon is the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company's responsible business goals include providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achievingzero emissions in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

Founded in 2018, Luminary is a global membership-based professional education and networking platform created to address the systemic challenges impacting women across all industries and sectors. Built with the mission to uplift, upskill, and propel women and their allies forward through all phases of their professional journey, Luminary is the ultimate career advocate providing tools and resources to advance, build, connect, and develop -- whether entering or re-entering the workforce, a senior executive or a leader positioned in the“Power Middle”, embarking on a career transition or entrepreneurship.

