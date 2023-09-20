Harris Poll Surveys Reveal Overwhelming Support For Updating PA Practice Laws



Workforce concerns: 68% of U.S. adults are concerned healthcare workforce shortages will impact them as a patient. Adults in Virginia and Washington were more likely to voice these concerns (77% in both states).



Delayed or skipped care: 44% of U.S. adults have skipped or delayed healthcare services they needed in the past two years. Adults in Oklahoma and South Dakota were more likely to report skipping or delaying care (55% in both states).



Resource shortages: 42% of U.S. adults say that their community does not have the resources needed to keep people healthy. Tennesseans and Oklahomans were more likely to report insufficient resources (47% and 46% respectively).

Healthcare coordination challenges: 65% of U.S. adults say coordinating and managing healthcare is overwhelming and time consuming. Adults in Texas and Washington were more likely to report these concerns (71% in both states).

Methods

The research was conducted online in the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of The American Academy of Physician Associates among n=2,519 adults age 18+. The survey was conducted from February 23 – March 9, 2023. In addition to the national sample, oversamples were collected in six states including California (n=513), Massachusetts (n=503), Oklahoma (n=507), Tennessee (n=505), Virginia (n=509), and Washington (n=518). Surveys were fielded in Florida (n=510), North Carolina (n=509), South Dakota (n=507), and Texas (n=508), from July 26 – August 13, 2023. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish.

Data from the national sample was weighted by race where necessary and by gender, region, education, marital status, household size, employment, household income, language proficiency (for Hispanic respondents only), and propensity to be online to bring respondents in line with their actual proportions in the population, and then combined using a post-weight.

All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, as subject to other multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including but not limited to coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments.

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the national sample data is accurate to within +2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest.

###

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

