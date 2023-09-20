Amplify Etfs Launches The Amplify Cash Flow High Ie ETF (W)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ: HCOW) , an actively managed ETF seeking to provide high monthly income through the ownership of dividend-paying companies with high free cash flow yield combined with a call income strategy. HCOW is the only high free cash flow ETF implementing a call income strategy to enhance overall monthly income.

HCOW will invest at least 80% of itsassets in U.S. dividend-paying high free cash flow companies via the Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) , launched on Sept. 13, 2023, with a zeroexpense ratio* for the first year, to generate dividend income. To help increase HCOW's income potential, a Call Income Strategy will be implemented. HCOW has a monthly distribution schedule and will comprise both dividend and option-based income. “We believe the market for high free cash flow ETFs is in its early stages. HCOW and COWS are two new solutions for ETF investors to capture the financial stability of high free cash flow companies with the added benefit of monthly income,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.“The uncertainty of the interest rate environment has investors looking to other avenues for income. HCOW was designed to clearly distinguish itself from the other high free cash flow ETFs with its sizable monthly yield potential.” “We wanted to develop an equity options strategy that would perform in all market environments for long-term investors who are seeking to generate high income with equity-like market growth and below equity-market risk,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Kelly Intelligence.“We believe the HCOW systematic and time-tested overlay strategy to pursue consistent option income coupled with the high-quality free cash flow dividend growth equity component achieves our objective.” Learn more about HCOW at AmplifyETFs.com/HCOW . About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.4 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 8/31/2023). Amplify ETFs deliver investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs. About Kelly Intelligence

Kelly Intelligence is an SEC registered investment advisor that seeks to bring cutting-edge products with forward-looking exposure. Its growing suite of strategies and indexes provides highly liquid, access to companies identified in each investment factor, theme, or sector. For more information, visit KellyIntel.

Sales Contact: Media Contacts: Amplify ETFs Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs 855-267-3837 Kerry Davis 610-228-2098

*The Fund's investment adviser has agreed to waive the management fees for the Fund until at least September 11, 2024.



Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs . Read the prospeccarefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The fund is new with limited operating history. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Although the Shares are listed for trading on the Exchange, there can be no assurance that an active trading market for the Shares will develop or be maintained.

The value of the Shares will fluctuate with changes in the value of the equity securities in which it invests. Because the Fund is non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund, changes in the market value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in Share price than would occur in a diversified fund. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. The Fund is susceptible to operational risks through breaches in cyber security. Small and/or mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse general market or economic developments.

The Fund is actively managed and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund. The Fund's use of derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Fund to greater risks and larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference asset(s) underlying those derivatives. The Fund is subject to increased counterparty risk with respect to the amount it expects to receive from counterparties to uncleared swaps. Investing in options and other instruments with option-type elements may increase the risk, volatility, and/or transaction expenses of the Fund. The Fund invests in the COWS ETF which invests in large capitalization companies. Large-capitalization companies may be less able than smaller-capitalization companies to adapt to changing market conditions.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Kelly Strategic Management, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

