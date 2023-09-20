Female Board Member Survey

【Figure 1】: Percentage of Female Directors at Top 500 Companies by Market Capitalization on the TSE Prime Market

【Figure 2】: Number of Female Directors at Top 500 Companies by Market Capitalization on the TSE Prime Market

【Figure 3】: Top 17 companies ranked by the percentage of female board members, according to research conducted by Nikkei xWoman

【Figure 4】: Percentages of Internal and Outside Female Board Members

Nikkei xWoman conducted a survey about female board members at leading Japanese companies.

Public Relations Office

Nikkei Inc.

