Neumonda's Rhinoe DRAM Tester Shortlisted For Elektra Award

Neumonda is shortlisted for an Elektra Award with its Rhinoe DRAM Tester
Neumonda Technology, the memory IP and testing arm of Neumonda
With its new Rhinoe DRAM tester, Neumonda revolutionizes memory testing at a fraction of the costs of traditional testers. We take a new approach to memory testing and look at it from the customer's application. No one else can do that today, that's unique. Hopefully, the judges see it is as revolutionary as we do.” - Peter Pöchmüller, CEO of Neumonda.OBERURSEL, GERMANY, DEUTSCHLAND, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The DRAM test board developed by Neumonda Technology, a division of Neumonda Group , has been shortlisted for an Elektra Award in the category“Test Product of the Year”. The prestigiaward will be presented during an award ceremony on November 29, 2023 in London.
With its new Rhinoe DRAM tester, Neumonda revolutionizes memory testing. The tester is light-weight, low-cost and energy-efficient and enables hour-long testing of DRAM components. The new tester enables Neumonda to conduct vendor-independent tests that also simulate the actual environment in which the DRAM memory is going to be used in to predict potential failures much more accurately. All this at a fraction of the costs of traditional testers.
“We are delighted that our Rhinoe tester has made it to the shortlist of the prestigiElektra Awards,” said Peter Pöchmüller, CEO of Neumonda.“In the course of my career, I realized that a memory manufacturer has other priorities and concerns than an application system manufacturer. That's why we set out to change the approach to memory testing and look at the tested component from a customer application point of view. No one else can do that today, that's unique. Fingers crossed that judges consider it as revolutionary as we do and grantan actual award.”
Neumonda will hold a session on its Rhinoe DRAM Tester as part of the Industry Tech Days from All About Circuits on October 5 at 4 pm CET, 10 AM EST. All sessions are free and interested parties can register to learn more about the innovative test platform here:
About Neumonda
NEUMONDA combines extensive memory experience with the“DNA” of former memory manufacturer Qimonda, with the aim to offer the most extensive portfolio of specialized memory solutions and competence in the market. It governs MEMPHIS Electronic, a distributor of memory ICs and modules of different suppliers; Intelligent Memory, the manufacturer of DRAM and NAND-based memory solutions; and NEUMONDA Technology which designs and holds IP for application test systems for memory applications. Combining these different areas of expertise, NEUMONDA is able to offer unique global memory competency that can help companies in any industry to meet their current and future memory requirements.
Introducing the Rhinow DRAM Tester
