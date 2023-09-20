AIREY BROTHERS DEVELOPLMON FALLS WATERFRONT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Airey Brothers, Matt and Ben at local hotel going over building plans
SEACOAST NATIVE'S AIREY BROTHERS CONTINUE TO PROVIDE AFFORDABLE HOUSING FOR NEW ENGLAND To us, location and surroundings matter more than the state of the building. We know it's going to need extensive work, that's why we bought it and no one else. We aren't allergic to hard work.” - Matthew AireyPORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Airey Brothers look to add more housing in sought after Rollinsford, NH. This well-kept gem stretches from the the banks of the salmon falls river all the way south to the ever growing town of Dover, NH. Like many of its busier and faster growing neighboring towns, this rich landscaped NH town has incredible schools, unlimited natural beauty, and Limited Housing. The Airey Brothers from Portsmouth, NH, are no stranger to building developments or the challenges that arise with them. They are also no stranger to showing courage in challenging situations.
The Airey Brothers, Matthew and Benjamin, have long since been creating affordable housing in New England since 2011. Together, and also separate, they have continued to invest in communities from Greenland to Dover to Eliot and York, Maine. Although they couldn't givean accurate unit count they both laughingly claimed,“They have enough to give them gray hairs.” Matthew Airey , the younger brother, explains,“We both are extremely blessed to have a chance to live our dreams by creating other people's 'Home.' We develop these properties, just like the new project in Rollinsford with a few serithoughts in mind....probably not what you'd think.... Would we live here? Would our kids be happy here? Is there room to play, park, and create a life? If we answer no to any of those questions... the property isn't for us.” For many in New England, home ownership is not on the horizon. With soaring interest rates, skyrocketing listing prices, and limited inventory, quality people looking to buy have changed gears and instead, have found a new normal - renting a quality home. That's where the need for more quality housing arises.
Housing in the seacoast of NH is particularly challenging. With an average response to“for rent” ads ranging from 100-125 applications, good tenants are forced to "stay put" just because we don't have enough housing. This challenge and reality is the new normal for New Englanders from Massachusetts to Northern Maine.
The Airey Brothers look to combat this need, one project at a time. With most of their work ranging from two to six units at a time the brothers foon what matters most - The Tenant.“we really try to think about what the new normal looks like for everyone. It makes no sense to me as a landlord to say to a tenant, 'no pets allowed,' and just be fine with that. We have pets, we love our pets, most people have more pets than kids nowadays... so why restrict them? We look for places that tenants can walk their dogs, safe neighborhoods, beautiful locations, that are in desperate need of a facelift. In our world, we feel good about making sure another family has a chance to create a childhood for their kids and a life they are proud of.” Ben Airey went on to say,“It's pretty simple. It's not about making a billion dollars, it's about making a good living, doing the right thing, and leaving a wake of good vibes and sharing the blessings God continues to give Matt and I. We go home each night to the most beautiful women in the seacoast, kids that love us, and tenants that know we care about their families."
The Airey brothers recently purchased 476 church street in Rollinsford. With plans for between 6-8 affordable units. This“ugly now” property sits high on the banks of the Salmon Falls River. Needing just about everything the brothers look to work with local town building departments to make sure they can give more than just a few seacoast renters a new address.“Rollinsford has an incredible town office, with super hard working town servants. I've worked with them in the past with other projects and I have so much faith in the process, the people, and the end results... I'm excited to get our hands dirty,” explained Matt Airey. With nearly 8,000 sq. feet of living area this building is large, towering, and ugly. "We have already gotten phone calls and letters from neighbors that are thankingfor buying this eyesore and they are often times happy its the Airey Brothers buying it, not a massive out of state conglomerate," explained Ben Airey.
With starting they hope to have this project buttoned up by the end of next Fall. You can always see what the Brothers are up to by following their journeys on Facebook and Instagram.
The Airey Brothers both are raising children in the seacoast and find them to be their priority ahead of“work.” One thing is for sure with these local developers, no matter what project they are on, they are smiling, laughing, and leaving good vibes. We all hope this type of "business" catches on and the out of area developers buying up bundles of land and housing in the New England area share the central theme of Kindness. The Rollinsford project although stil in the early phases will for sure have happy and comfortable tenants that LOVE where they live!
To follow the Airey Brothers next project and many more you can find them online at or on many of their social channels on both Facebook and Instagram.
Steven Lesnick
Airey Brothers Property Network
+1 833-227-6669
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107106624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.