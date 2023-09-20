Erdogan believes Ukraine war willing to ‘last a long time’

(MENAFN) The war amid Russia as well as Ukraine is willing to continue for a “long time,” Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated. Moscow in reality is amid the groups looking to stop the conflicts as soon as possible, he debated.



Erdogan said the comments in a meeting with American newscaster that was released on Monday. The leader was questioned regarding a new conference with his Russian equal Vladimir Putin and whether the latter thought Moscow was “winning that war.”



The Turkish president stated the two of them did not talk about the war in when it comes of who was prevailing. He stated, however, that Russia was in fact looking for a quick solution to the conflict, which have been continuing since February last year.



“It’s quite obvious that this war is going to last a long time. And for the war to end as soon as possible, we would like to be very hopeful. And Mr. Putin is actually on the side of ending this war as soon as possible,” Erdogan stated. “That’s what [Putin] said. And I believe his remarks,” he also noted.



