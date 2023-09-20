Azerbaijan Annuls Baku's Preschool Educational Entity - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the
abolition of the Baku City Administration of Preschool Educational
Institutions and Orphanages under the Executive Power of the City
of Baku and amendments to the Decree of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 11, 2012, No. 635 "On additional
measures related to the regulation of the activities of nurseries,
nurseries, and kindergartens", kindergartens, special
kindergartens, and orphanages in the city of Baku", Trend reports.
The decree abolishes the Baku City Department of Preschool
Education Institutions and Orphanages under the Executive Power of
Baku City.
Will be updated
