Tajikistan Prioritizes Green Energy Development - Emomali Rahmon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 20. Tajikistan
attaches paramount importance to the development of "green" energy
within the context of the urgent mission to promote a "green
economy", President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports.
He made this statement during the inaugural C5+1 presidential
summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly,
held in New York.
During his speech, President Rahmon paid special attention to
issues related to the efficient utilization of Tajikistan's
hydroenergy resources, the production of "green" energy,
Tajikistan's global initiatives in response to climate change and
its impacts, glacier melting, and other global challenges that pose
significant obstacles to the development and progress of
nations.
Rahmon affirmed that Tajikistan fully supports efforts to
enhance cooperation between the countries in the fields of
economics, transport, communication, water, and energy, as well as
other important matters of sustainable development.
C5+1 is a regional diplomatic platform of theand the
governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan,
and Uzbekistan. This C5+1 format was established in November 2015
to address common security and environmental issues, enhance
regional trade, and improvetrade and investment prospects in
the region.
