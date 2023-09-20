Opportunity To Earn Up To 10.7% With Accessbank!

Within the term deposit any amount from AZN 50 can be placed from 6 to 24 months. Moreover, it's possible to get interest both monthly or at the end of term.

Advantages of depositing with AccessBank:



You become a client of the bank with international shareholders.

You get beneficial deposit interest. Deposits in the Bank are secured by the Deposit Insurance Fund.

Detailed information on term depost :

Term deposit | Earn up to 10.7% | Online order (accessbank.az)

To get more detailed information on proposed deposit, you can approach to branch offices of“AccessBank”, as well as call our Contact Center at 151.

“AccessBank”, a leader in microfinancing market, has been providing services for the small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. Bank's shareholders include Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation and other international organizations and investment funds. Bank has 32 branch offices, 15 of which are located in Baku, and 17 – in regions.

To get more detailed information about the services provided by the Bank, call 151 or get in the web-site ( ) or follow the Bank's social network accounts (Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn ).

*AccessBank CJSC provides its services based on the license No. 245 issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaija Republic o9n October 25, 2002 and is located at the following address: 3, Tbilisi ave., Yasamal district, Baku city.