Opportunity To Earn Up To 10.7% With Accessbank!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AccessBank started a new deposit campaign. Clients who place a
new AZN deposit within the framework of the campaign will get an
income amounted to up to 10.7%.
Within the term deposit any amount from AZN 50 can be placed
from 6 to 24 months. Moreover, it's possible to get interest both
monthly or at the end of term.
Advantages of depositing with AccessBank:
You become a client of the bank with international
shareholders. You get beneficial deposit interest. Deposits in the Bank are secured by the Deposit Insurance
Fund.
Detailed information on term depost :
Term deposit
| Earn up to 10.7% | Online order (accessbank.az)
To get more detailed information on proposed deposit, you can
approach to branch offices of“AccessBank”, as well as call our
Contact Center at 151.
“AccessBank”, a leader in microfinancing market, has been
providing services for the small and medium-sized enterprises since
2002. Bank's shareholders include Asian Development Bank, European
Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation and other
international organizations and investment funds. Bank has 32
branch offices, 15 of which are located in Baku, and 17 – in
regions.
To get more detailed information about the services provided
by the Bank, call 151 or get in the web-site
( )
or follow the Bank's social network accounts (Facebook ,
Instagram ,
LinkedIn ).
*AccessBank CJSC provides its services based on the license
No. 245 issued by the Central Bank of Azerbaija Republic o9n
October 25, 2002 and is located at the following address: 3,
Tbilisi ave., Yasamal district, Baku city.
