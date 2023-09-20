Western Azerbaijanmunity Calls On To Assist Azerbaijani Refugees' Return To Armenia

This issue has been reflected in the community's statement.

"The implementation of measures on its territory to overcome terrorist threats and restore constitutional order is Azerbaijan's sovereign right. The recent statements from theside do not align with its position on the international fight against terrorism and its partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan over the past decades," the community said.

"It's regrettable that thehas taken a biased stance regarding Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures, especially in light of the lack of an adequate response from thegovernment to the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, and their destruction, as well as the expulsion of nearly a million Azerbaijanis from these lands," the community noted.

"Furthermore, while Armenia continues to encroach upon the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, theside, for some reason, only expresses support for Armenia's territorial integrity. We urge thegovernment to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, prevent discrimination in human rights issues, and support the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," the community emphasized.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects weren't targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime were put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following conditions:

The Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.

In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are surrendered.

The implementation of the above-mentioned processes is ensured in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.