Western Azerbaijanmunity Calls On To Assist Azerbaijani Refugees' Return To Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Western
Azerbaijan Community has called on theto assist Azerbaijani
refugees' return to Armenia, Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in the community's statement.
"The implementation of measures on its territory to overcome
terrorist threats and restore constitutional order is Azerbaijan's
sovereign right. The recent statements from theside do not
align with its position on the international fight against
terrorism and its partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan over
the past decades," the community said.
"It's regrettable that thehas taken a biased stance
regarding Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures, especially in light
of the lack of an adequate response from thegovernment to the
expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the occupation of
Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, and their destruction, as well
as the expulsion of nearly a million Azerbaijanis from these
lands," the community noted.
"Furthermore, while Armenia continues to encroach upon the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, theside,
for some reason, only expresses support for Armenia's territorial
integrity. We urge thegovernment to respect the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, prevent discrimination in
human rights issues, and support the return of Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia," the community emphasized.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the
region.
Civilians and infrastructure objects weren't targets during
localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime were put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under
the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the
suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on
September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following
conditions:
The Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed
formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down
their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and
fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave
the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed
formations shall be disbanded.
In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are
surrendered.
The implementation of the above-mentioned processes is ensured
in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.