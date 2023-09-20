US Supports Dev't Of Middlerridor - Joe Biden

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Theproposed
launching a C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue, backing up continued
US support for the development of the Trans-Caspian Trade Route
(Middle Corridor), Trend reports.
Biden made the remark at the 'C5+1' summit on the margins of the
United Nations General Assembly with the participation of the
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic,
Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan in New York.
The leaders discussed a range of issues, including security,
trade and investment, regional connectivity, the need to respect
the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, and
ongoing reforms to improve governance and the rule of law.
"We're building on years of close cooperation between Central
Asia and the United States-a cooperation that is grounded in our
shared commitment to sovereignty, independence, and territorial
integrity," thepresident noted.
Biden specified that the participating countries must cooperate
to have resilient, secure supply chains that can support the future
energy landscape. For that, he proposed launching a C5+1 Critical
Minerals Dialogue to develop Central Asia's vast mineral wealth and
advance critical mineral security.
These efforts are part of continued U.S. support to drive
investment in and development of the Trans-Caspian Trade Route
(Middle Corridor) through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure
and Investment, which will help facilitate regional economic
integration and resilience.
The 'C5+1' format was established in 2015 as a means to discuss
shared areas of cooperation between the Central Asian countries and
the US.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Turkey before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107106565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.