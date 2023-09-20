Sians Shell Border Village In Kharkiv Region, Damaging Hes

"Around 10:25, the Russian invaders started shelling the village of Odnorobivka, Zolochiv community. The settlement suffered from artillery strikes for almost an hour. As a result of the hits, three apartment blocks and one private house, five outbuildings, four cars, and two garages were damaged," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram .

Civilians were not injured.

"Also, supply lines were damaged by enemy strikes – there is currently no electricity and gas. Relevant services are carrying out restoration works" the Administration noted.

As reported, the border community of Zolochiv in Bohodukhiv district suffers from enemy shelling every day. In particular, the settlements of Udy, Odnorobivka, Ivashky, Oleksandrivka, Liutivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Tymofiyivka, Huryiv Kozachok and others are affected. There is a lot of destruction in the villages, there is not a single whole building in some.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration