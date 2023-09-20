Explosions Occur In Crimea - Sian Military Unit Near Sevastopol Reportedly Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions occurred near Sevastopol in a military unit of the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reported.
"An attack on a Russian military unit near the village of Verkhniosadove near Sevastopol," the post says.
There are also reports of explosions near the city of Inkerman and the 'Belbek' and 'Kacha' airfields.
Read also: Six Russian warships on combat duty off Crimea coast with no missile carriers among them
It is noted that there is a smoke screen in the area of the Oil Harbor in Inkerman. Reportedly, the Black Sea Fleet oil depot is located here.
The Telegram channel also reported explosions in the Bakhchysarai district.
As reported, on September 17, powerful explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol near Cape Fiolent.
MENAFN20092023000193011044ID1107106563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.