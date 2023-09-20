Explosions Occur In Crimea - Sian Military Unit Near Sevastopol Reportedly Hit

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reported.

"An attack on a Russian military unit near the village of Verkhniosadove near Sevastopol," the post says.

There are also reports of explosions near the city of Inkerman and the 'Belbek' and 'Kacha' airfields.

It is noted that there is a smoke screen in the area of the Oil Harbor in Inkerman. Reportedly, the Black Sea Fleet oil depot is located here.

The Telegram channel also reported explosions in the Bakhchysarai district.

As reported, on September 17, powerful explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol near Cape Fiolent.