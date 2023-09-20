Parliament Supports Zelensky's Propls For E-Declaration Law

As MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak posted on Telegram , 341 parliamentarians voted for the relevant decision.

Therefore, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) should provide open 24-hour access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government during martial law until its termination or cancellation no later than 60 days from the date of entry into force of this document.

At the same time, declarations filed by service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, border guards, employees of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, representatives of the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine, police officers involved in military operations, participants in peacekeeping missions, wounded, captives, citizens who are in the temporarily occupied territories, including if the relevant declarations were filed before the beginning of military service, are removed from open access.

NACP should withdraw declarations of the above-mentioned categories of citizens from open access based on a written submission by the head or deputy head of the state body in which the subject of the declaration serves.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the restoration of electronic declaration during martial law No. 9534 on September 5. The approved version of the document contained a provision that provides for leaving the register of declarations closed for another year, with the possibility for declarants to voluntarily submit an application to NACP regarding personal opening of the declaration during the year.

This norm caused a public outcry. A petition calling on President Volodymyr Zelensky to veto the adopted law on the restoration of e-declaration and to return it to the Parliament with the demand to open the register of asset declarations filed by officials gathered the number of signatures necessary for consideration in a record short time.

On September 12, President Zelensky vetoed the law and submitted his proposals to the document to the Verkhovna Rada.