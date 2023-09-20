New EU Ambador Starts Working In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union in Ukraine Katarina Mathernová presented copies of her credential letters to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis.
“Within hours after arrival, EU Ambassador-Designate Mathernová presented copies of her credential letters to Deputy FM Perebyinis. Katarina Mathernová & team of EU Delegation to Ukraine will work hard to deepen the strong EU-Ukraine partnership in the crucial years to come,” the EU Delegation to Ukraine posted on X .
As reported, former EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Estonian diplomat Matti Maasikas, held this position since 2019.
