New EU Ambador Starts Working In Ukraine

“Within hours after arrival, EU Ambassador-Designate Mathernová presented copies of her credential letters to Deputy FM Perebyinis. Katarina Mathernová & team of EU Delegation to Ukraine will work hard to deepen the strong EU-Ukraine partnership in the crucial years to come,” the EU Delegation to Ukraine posted on X .

As reported, former EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Estonian diplomat Matti Maasikas, held this position since 2019.