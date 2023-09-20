US cautions Azerbaijan to stop army procedure

(MENAFN) United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked for “an immediate end to hostilities” by Azerbaijan towards the ethnic-Armenian state of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azeri procedure has been sentenced by the European Union, United States, as well as Russia.



“Azerbaijan’s unacceptable military actions risk worsening the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Blinken stated in a declaration on X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday. “We call for an immediate end to hostilities and for direct dialogue.”



Previously on Tuesday, an unidentified United States representative informed a news agency that Blinken would conduct discussions with all parties in an offer to end the “egregious” outburst of ferocity in the state.



Azerbaijan started what it named “counter-terrorism measures” towards the ethnically-Armenian state of Nagorno-Karabakh previously on Tuesday. Baku states that it is aiming at an establishment of the Armenian army in the state, while Yerevan says the claims are false regarding positioning troops to Nagorno-Karabakh and has blamed Azerbaijan of trying to conduct the “ethnic cleansing” of the Armenian territory.



