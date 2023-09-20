Mihcm Appoints Himashie Perera As General Manager Of Partnerships & CEO's Office

MiHCM, a global provider of digital Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, announced Himashie Perera's appointment as General Manager of Partnerships & CEO's Office. This appointment serves to expand MiHCM's partner network and business operations even further.

“Himashie has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of MiHCM since its inception in 2017. She was instrumental in building MiHCM's partner network and operations and ensured the smooth running of the CEO's office. Her performance has been exceptional, and her contributions to MiHCM have been immense. I have no doubt that she will continue to lead her team effectively as we drive our mission forward,” said Harsha Purasinghe, CEO of MiHCM.

Himashie brings global experience, having served as a Management Assistant at Nokia Corporation, Denmark. Prior to her appointment as General Manager, she made significant contributions as the Head of Global Partner Program & CEO's Office at MiHCM, where she played a key role in onboarding and expanding the partner network in over 16 countries over the past 5 years.

Her professional journey spans 13 years and encompasses strategic planning, project management, business analysis and varifacets of corporate, finance and business operations. Himashie holds an MBA from the Postgraduate Institute of Management affiliated with the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and a bachelor's in information systems from the University of Manchester Metropolitan. She is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants UK.

“It's truly an honour to accept the role of General Manager for Partnerships and CEO's Office at MiHCM. Partnerships constitute an essential component of MiHCM's growth and global expansion strategy. I am enthusiastic about collaborating with MiHCM's exceptionally skilled team to propel HR digitalisation, fortify partnerships, and thereby support organisations in realising their maximum potential in this ever-evolving world of work,” said Himashie Perera.

Himashie will oversee the development and management of partnerships and stakeholders, support the CEO, and lead special projects to ensure, align, and drive business growth and expansion. She will also lead and oversee the finance operation of MiHCM.

Since the inception of MiHCM's cloud journey in 2017, the company has developed specialised solutions for varying organisation sizes and industry verticals. MiHCM serves an international clientele of 500+ companies across 23 countries, and has a strong market presence in Asia, with a prominent presence in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand in Southeast Asia, and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives in South Asia.

As an ISO 9001 and 27001 certified company, MiHCM takes rigormeasures to meet customer expectations and ensure quality, security, and privacy. The company has also received recognition from Microsoft as the ISV partner of the year for 2022 in Malaysia and Southeast Asia New Markets in 2019 and 2020.

