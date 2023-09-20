Kashmir Hosts Indiald Chainnclave

The India Cold Chain Conclave - Himalayan chapter - was organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PHDCCI) in collaboration with National Centre for Cold Chain Development at Kashmir International Convention Centre here.

The conclave aims to provide an overview of advancements in refrigeration, their impact on variindustries, the logistics sector and their role in addressing climate challenges.

“This is the first time we are conducting an event of such magnitude in Kashmir which is a game changer. It is to facilitate fruit growers, farmers and controlled atmosphere store owners and everyone connected to the farming sector agriculture, horticultural all of them are here,” PHDCCI Chairman, Kashmir region, Vicky Shaw, told PTI.

A survey was conducted in January of this year revealed that 5 lakh metric tonnes of controlled atmosphere stores are required now while the current availability is of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes. To fill that gap, the government has come up with variinitiatives, such as the MIDH scheme run by the Centre, officials said.

Fruit growers in the valley welcomed the initiative.

“The controlled atmosphere storage policy is a great step from the government. This helps farmers in a long run and will help them gain profit,” Mohammad Sultan Bhat, a fruit grower, said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now