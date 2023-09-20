J & K Crime Branch Files Chargesheet Against Kathua Man For Duping Job Seekers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir crime branch on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against a person from Kathua for duping youth for lakhs of rupees on the pretext of arranging government jobs for them, an official said.
The charge sheet against Sher Ali, from Marheen tehsil, was filed in the court of law for cheating the complainant and other unemployed youth of Rs 5.50 lakhs, a crime branch spokesperson said.
A 104-page charge sheet was produced in the court for judicial determination, he said.
A case was registered against Ali on a written complaint lodged by Manzoor Ahmed. It was alleged that Ali lured him and other unemployed youths by posing as an influential man and would get all of them employed in MES (Military Engineering Services), Railway or banks, he said.
On this pretext, the accused collected huge amounts from the complainant and other victims and later cheated them, the spokesperson said.
A preliminary verification was initiated and the allegations were prima facie established and subsequently, a case was registered for in-depth investigation, the spokesperson said.
The relevant record was seized, statement of witnesses recorded and other material evidence was gathered and offences of cheating against the accused for luring the complainant and other unemployed youths have been established, he said.
