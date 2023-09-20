Polish president makes indirect threat to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Polish Leader Andrzej Duda has stated that Kiev should not overlook the vital part Poland plays in Western army assistance to Ukraine. The indirect threat came following a money-strapped Ukraine fired lawful act towards Warsaw over Poland’s restriction on shipments of Ukrainian grain.



“It would be good for Ukraine to remember that it receives help from us and to remember that we are also a transit country to Ukraine,” Duda informed journalists on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.



Talking regarding the requirement to shield Poland’s regional markets from the arrival of Ukrainian grain, Duda associated the bordering nation to “a drowning person [who] is extremely dangerous because he can pull you to the depths.”



The Polish leader stated Warsaw has an obligation to guard itself from businessmen who “would like to sell grain as quickly as possible at the lowest possible cost.”



MENAFN20092023000045015687ID1107106519