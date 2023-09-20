Can An Overbite Ce Other Jaw Issues?

Jaw pain

As overbites result from a misaligned jaw, the most apparent issue an overbite can cause is jaw pain. In some cases, an overbite doesn't have any painful effect and can be easy to live with, but in others, it can be a far more excruciating condition. Overbites can cause those who have them to try to overcompensate when both chewing and talking, and this overcompensation can result in severe jaw pain.

The jaw pain caused by an overbite doesn't always stay in the jaw, though. It can also result in pain that has spread to other areas of the body, including severe headaches, earaches and neck pains.

TMJ dysfunction

Another one of the main issues in people with an overbite is temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction. The temporomandibular joint is the joint that connects the jawbone to the skull and is what allows the lower jaw to move. When someone has an overbite, it can cause the joint to become dysfunctional, leading to pain and discomfort in the jaw and trouble opening and closing the mouth. A TMJ disorder can get worse over time if not addressed.

Teeth grinding

Overbites can be caused by excessive tooth grinding and can also result in teeth grinding. Because teeth are not aligned properly when someone has an overbite, this can cause a person's teeth to scrape together, ultimately worsening the overbite in a repeating cycle. The teeth grinding can also make teeth wear down faster than they normally would. When the teeth grind together, the tooth's enamel wears down, which leads to an increased risk of tooth decay and tooth sensitivity.

Not only do the teeth wear down faster when a person has an overbite, but they're also more difficult to keep clean, resulting in more frequent tooth decay in people with overbites.

Speech issues

Because an overbite happens when the top teeth in a person's mouth extend beyond their bottom front teeth, overbites can often result in speech issues. The position of teeth has an effect on how a person speaks, and when the teeth are misaligned due to an overbite, there's a higher risk of having a speech impediment, where it's difficult to pronounce certain words or sounds.

Bottom line

While overbites can cause a whole host of problems, there are several ways to help correct them. Some of the methods involved in correcting an overbite include getting surgery to correct jaw alignment, removing teeth to allow the remaining teeth more room in the mouth and getting braces or aligner . Talk to your orthodontist today about the best ways to address your jaw issues.

Remember how much clear aligners cost and the importance of caring for your teeth. When it comes to overbites, both of these factors can play a part in giving you a confident and beautiful smile in the long run. Whether it's for orthodontic treatments or general oral care, prioritize your dental well-being and consult with your dentist for the best advice tailored to your needs.