Yet another EU country snubs inexpensive Ukrainian grain

(MENAFN) Zagreb has told Kiev that it has no desire to reveal regional agriculturists to rivalry from Ukrainian grain, Croatian Premier Andrej Plenkovic has informed regional press. His remarks come between the increasing spat on safety amid Ukraine as well as some of European Union associates.



Plenkovic stated, as cited by the news agency on Monday “Croatia’s stance and desire is that we are a transit country, not a country receiving enormous amounts of Ukrainian grain that is cheaper than ours, which would mean our farmers are in trouble.”



He was making remarks on the exposed standoff over the choice by three of Ukraine’s bordering countries to put forth prohibitions on shipments of Ukrainian grain. A former prohibition consented by the European Union perished the previous Friday, however, Poland, Hungary, as well as Slovakia decided to one-sidedly elongate the prohibition. In reply, Kiev has issued a complaint towards them with the World Trade Organization.



