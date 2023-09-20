Polish FM discharges cash-for-visas shame as ‘fake news’

(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has persisted he is not going to retreat in spite of a developing outrage because of claims that the country`s consulates released passes to refugees from Africa as well as Asia in retun for bribes.



The argument first surfaced in late August when Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk, who was accountable for consular as well as visa issues, was expelled by Premier Mateusz Morawiecki for a “lack of satisfactory cooperation.” Poland’s Central Anticorruption Bureau (CBA) then released a probe into Wawrzyk’s doings.



The Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper later stated that the investigation had revealed exploitation that permitted tens of thousands of migrants to get in the European Union via global enrollment agencies.



Temporarily, the Rzeczpospolita press source stated that the Foreign Ministry structure had permitted the public to “skip the queue” to attain Polish visas for USD4,000-5,000.



