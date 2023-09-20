Phenomex To Participate In Uing Cell Biologynferences

Poster and podium presentation featuring the Beacon platform to be presented at Annual Festival of Biologics Basel Conference & Exhibition

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenomeX Inc. (Nasdaq: CELL ), a functional cell biology company, today announced it will showcase their latest optofluidic and proteomic technologies, along with customer partners, at two upcoming cell biology conferences.

Discovery on Target 2023 Conference

Genovac , a top contract research and manufacturing organization and a long-standing customer of PhenomeX and super user of the Beacon optofluidic technology, will lead a presentation at the Discovery on Target 2023

conference being held from September 25-27, 2023 in Boston. The Discovery on Target conference is the industry's preeminent event on novel drug targets and technologies.

Andreas Weise, senior account manager at Genovac, will deliver a presentation featuring PhenomeX's Beacon platform entitled "Enhance and Expand Anti-ID Antibody Diversity and Affinity Through Genetic Immunization."

Date: Tuesday, September 26 from 2:20 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. ET

Abstract: Learn how Genovac identified and characterized highly diverse high-affinity anti-idiotypic antibodies that enable candidate therapeutic antibody PK/PD studies by leveraging their cutting-edge immunization strategies and world-class expertise in adapting new animal species onto PhenomeX's optofluidic single B cell screening on the Beacon platform.

Annual Festival of Biologics Basel Conference & Exhibition

PhenomeX will participate in The Festival of Biologics conference held from October 10-12, 2023, in Basel, Switzerland. The Festival of Biologics brings together pharma, biotech, and academic and research institutes, as well as their partners across the value chain in the areas of antibodies, immunotherapy and biosimilars.



PhenomeX will feature its optofluidic and proteomic technologies at the conference in booth #910, and attendees can explore demonstrations and learn more about how PhenomeX's products can advance and accelerate our understanding of cellular function along the continuum of scientific discovery, bioprocessing, clinical research, and immunotherapy development.



PhenomeX technology is highlighted in a poster presentation entitled "Rapid Discovery of Functional Human Memory B Cell-Derived Antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 Using the Beacon Optofluidic System."

In addition, PhenomeX will lead a presentation highlighting how optofluidics can accelerate antibody discovery workflows.

Jonathan Didier, senior field applications scientist at PhenomeX, will present: "Rapid Discovery of Clinically Relevant Antibodies using the PhenomeX Beacon," as part of the Cell Culture & Upstream Processing conference track.

Date: October 11, 2023 from 4:50 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. CET

Abstract: Opto®

Plasma B Discovery Workflows on the Beacon optofluidic systems offer customers an attractive alternative in rapid function-first screening that allows antibody discovery in multiple species and physiologically relevant repertoires without significant investment or limitations that exist in hybridoma or phage display. In this presentation, participants will learn how PhenomeX and its customers have used existing Opto Plasma B Discovery products and protocols to accelerate antibody discovery for their clients, and how these were adapted to different species to achieve a broader sequence diversity to meet client objectives.

About PhenomeX Inc.

PhenomeX is empowering scientists to leverage the full potential of each cell and drive the next era of functional cell biology that will advance human health. We enable scientists to reveal the most complete insights on cell function and obtain a full view of the behavior of each cell. Our unique suite of proven high-throughput tools and services offer unparalleled resolution and speed, accelerating the insights that are key to advancing discoveries that can profoundly improve the prevention and treatment of disease. Our award-winning platforms are used by researchers across the globe, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and approximately 85% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

PhenomeX has no affiliation with Phenomenex, Inc. PhenomeX will be changing its name. All

inquiries regarding Phenomenex, Inc. and/or its products should be directed to

[email protected] .

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding PhenomeX or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. PhenomeX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE PhenomeX