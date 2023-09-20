Anthonyl Fired Pizza & Wings Keeps It Real

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings , owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI , BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), is keeping it real and is doing away with its automated phone answering system. From now on, customers will have a real person at the restaurant taking calls for their orders. In a world full of AI robots, the company is staying true to their brand belief "being an Anthony"-real and authentic.

"Our guests have toldloud and clear that they want to speak with a human when placing orders," said Carl Bachmann , Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. "Technology is critical for innovation but AI for guest service was not providing an exceptional experience for our guests. Becky – our AI – has been removed. It's time for her to go, so we're saying ciao, baby! We want our guests to know we welcome them back – and their calls!"

As the rest of the world moves toward AI, Anthony's priority is always to do what's best for the guest. The company will no longer use an automated answering system and instead will have humans operating their phones. Customers will get to chat with a live person instead of an AI. "Everyone at Anthony's must be serving a guest or someone who is," said Bachmann." It must be a win for the guests, a win for the team members and a win for our stakeholders."

About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings was acquired by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI , BFIIW), on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wings brand that operates 59 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit .



