From Advanced Filtration To Medical Marvels: Unveiling Key Market Segments And Drivers In The Nanofibers Intry

The global market for nanofibers is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a foon filtration, tissue engineering scaffolds, wound dressings, drug delivery, sensors, protective clothing, and composites reinforcement. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the nanofibers industry, offering insights into market size, growth trends, key players, applications, technologies, and regional markets.

Key Highlights:

Market Growth Drivers:

The report identifies the factors driving the growth of the nanofibers market and explores varitypes of nanofibers, manufacturing methods, and challenges associated with scaling up production.

Market Segmentation:

Major market segments are analyzed, including filtration, textiles, and medical applications. The report delves into market drivers, product innovations, key applications, and revenue forecasts for each segment.

Regional Markets:

The report provides detailed insights into regional markets, with historical and projected nanofiber revenues for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Profiles of Key Players:

Profiles of 82 companies are included in the report, featuring companies such as Asahi Kasei, BioSurfaces, LLC, Donaldson, Enerol Nanotechnologies, Gelatex Technologies OÜ, IDKLAB, Invenio Srl, NanoLayr, and TruSpin.

Carbon Nanofibers Market:

The report also covers the carbon nanofibers market, exploring synthesis techniques, applications in batteries and supercapacitors, and profiles of relevant companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION

4 NANOFIBER TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL)

5 MARKETS FOR POLYMER NANOFIBERS

5.1 SWOT ANALYSIS

5.2 FILTER MEDIA

5.3 TEXTILES

5.4 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

5.5 OTHER MARKETS

6 POLYMER NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (71 company profiles)

7 CARBON NANOFIBERS MARKET

7.1 Properties

7.2 Synthesis

7.2.1 Chemical vapor deposition

7.2.2 Electrospinning

7.2.3 Template-based

7.2.4 From biomass

7.3 Markets

7.3.1 Batteries

7.3.2 Supercapacitors

7.3.3 Thermal interface materials

7.3.4 Fuel cells

7.3.5 CO2 capture

7.4 Companies (11 company profiles)

8 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned



Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Argonide Corporation

Avalon Nanofiber Ltd.

Berry Global, Inc.

BIG-nano Corp, Inc.

Bioinicia SL

Biosurfaces LLC

Cellevate AB

Contipro a.s.

Cummins Inc.

Dasan EPM

Dipole Materials, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Dupont

Elma

EneRol Nanotechnologies

Esfil Tehno AS

ESpin Technologies, Inc.

4C Air, Inc.

FPS, Inc

Fuence Co., Ltd.

Gelatex Technologies OU

Gentex Corporation

Hirose Paper Mfg Co., Ltd.

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

Inovenso Ltd.

Hifyber

IDKLAB

IKOstrips

Invenio Srl

Irema-Filter GmbH

Japan Vilene Company Ltd.

JNC Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

KNF Technology

Koken Ltd.

Kuraray

Lime Co., Ltd.

Matregenix, Inc.

Matrix Meats

M-TechX, Inc.

Mecc, Co., Ltd.

Medprin

N2 Cell

Nanofiber Solutions LLC

Nanolayr

Nanomedic Technologies Ltd.

Nanomembrane s.r.o.

NANOTEX GROUP s.r.o.

NASK

Neoorganika

Neotherix Ltd

Nurami Medical Ltd.

NXTNano, LLC

Ortho ReBirth

Pardam s.r.o(Ltd)/NANO4FIBERS Group

RESPILON Group sro.

Spur a.s.

Stellenbosch Nanofiber Company (Pty.) Ltd.

StTerMedical

Technical Fine Co., Ltd.

Teijin Fibers Ltd.

The Electrospinning Company

Toray Industries, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Truspin

Verdex Technology, Inc.

Vivolta

Zetta Ltd.

ZIndustrial Products, Inc.

Applied Sciences (Pyrograf Products, Inc.)

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS

Carbonova

C2CNT LLC/Capital Power

FutureCarbon GmbH

Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A.

JNC Corporation

NEC Corporation

Showa Denko KK

UP Catalyst Vinatech Co, Ltd

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.