Growth Opportunities For Electronic Test And Measurement Inrospace & Defense - Global Forecast To 2027

The global electronic test and measurement in the A&D market generated revenue of $2,470.7 million in 2022, increasing at a growth rate of 4.9%.
This study examines key trends in the global electronic test and measurement in the aerospace & defense (A&D) industry from 2022 to 2027 and identifies factors that will drive and restrain growth.
The report discusses 5 test equipment types (general-purpose, data acquisition [DAQ], electrical, environmental, and general-purpose test software) in field, research, and development, and manufacturing applications across the commercial aviation, commercial space, and defense verticals. The base year of this analysis is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.
The publisher expects market growth drivers to include high defense budgets in response to global geopolitical tensions, advancements and investments in space activities, and rising demand for future-oriented communication technologies in A&D.
In addition, the industry's sustainability goals, such as electric/hybrid aircraft, will offer growth opportunities to electronic test and measurement players throughout the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Electronic Test and Measurement in the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Sustainability in the Electronic Test & Measurement for A&D Industry
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals How Electronic Test & Measurement Participants in A&D Are Addressing their Sustainability Strategy
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Electronic Warfare Systems Test Growth Opportunity 2: Multifunctional Radar Testing Growth Opportunity 3: Transmit/Receive (T/R) Module Testing Growth Opportunity 4: Testing for Next-generation 5G-capable Devices, Systems, and Network Infrastructure Growth Opportunity 5: Standardized Testing Growth Opportunity 6: Satellite Avionics Testing Growth Opportunity 7: AI Test Algorithms
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Key Competitors Growth Metrics Distribution Channels Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Forecast Assumptions Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Vertical Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Competitive Environment Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis: General-purpose Test Equipment
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Vertical Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: DAQ Equipment
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Vertical Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electrical Test Equipment
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Vertical Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Environmental Test Equipment
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Vertical Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: General-purpose Test Software
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Vertical Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
