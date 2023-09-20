EU replays to Ukraine`s grain law case

(MENAFN) European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski has stated he was shocked by Ukraine’s choice to issue a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) towards Poland, Hungary as well as Slovakia. The three European Union districts broke positions with Brussels by rejecting to lift restrictions on the shipment of Ukrainian farming crops.



Wojciechowski stated, talking at a media meeting in Brussels on Monday “I was quite surprised that Ukraine chose this path, given the enormous efforts that the Member States have made so far.”



He stated that it would be “very easy” to put on display that Kiev had not agonized any harm to its grain shipment amounts, also noting that in spite of the restriction by the three EU states, Ukraine’s grain transfer has developed.



Yet, the commissioner emphasized that he dreams the European Union as well as Ukraine is going to be capable of solving the problem “through dialogue and mutual agreement” and that he stays “optimistic” that such discussion is going to happen.



