Intwo Achieves The 2023-2024 Microsoft Iness Applications Inner Circle Award

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024 as well as virtual meetings between July 2023 and June 2024, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Microsoft for recognizing our dedication to our joint customers and our shared commitment to business excellence,” added Berend-Jan van Maanen, CEO at Intwo.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team, who consistently strive to exceed expectations.”

“With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognizing a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead.“Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Intwo for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle”.