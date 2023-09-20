Polish Leader declares Kiev must not forget Poland’s vital role in military aid

(MENAFN) Polish Leader Andrzej Duda has declared that Kiev must not ignore the vital part that Poland holds in Western military aid to Ukraine. The indirect warning came following cash-strapped Ukraine started lawful measure on Warsaw about Poland’s restriction on imports of Ukrainian grain.



“It would be good for Ukraine to remember that it receives help from us and to remember that we are also a transit country to Ukraine,” Duda informed journalists on the offshoots of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.



In regard of the necessity to safeguard Poland’s national markets from the arrival of Ukrainian grain, Duda matched the neighboring nation to “a drowning person [who] is extremely dangerous because he can pull you to the depths.”



The Polish leader stated that Warsaw has a responsibility to protect itself of entrepreneurs who “would like to sell grain as quickly as possible at the lowest possible cost.”



The past week, Poland expanded its brief restriction on Ukrainian grain, in spite of the European Commission revoking bloc-wide bans. “We will do it because it is in the interest of the Polish farmer,” Premier Mateusz Morawiecki declared on Friday.

