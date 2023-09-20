Adtech Holding Partners With 'I Have A Dream' Foundation Inmitment To Children's Futures

AdTech Holding is going to donate monthly over the next year to the foundation. This funding aims to bolster the organization's mission to uplift children both medically and educationally, regardless of their background.

AdTech Holding Partners with 'I Have a Dream' Foundation in Commitment to Children's Futures.

Olga Dmitrenko, Chief Revenue Officer at AdTech Holding, commented on this charitable initiative, "At AdTech Holding, we believe in turning visions into realities. We're humbled and proud to stand beside the 'I Have a Dream' Foundation in their noble journey. Just as we help startups dream big, it's our sincere hope that our contribution aids these children in realizing their dreams, irrespective of the challenges they face."

The 'I Have a Dream Foundation' is devoted to enhancing the lives of disadvantaged children. Their vision encompasses not only medical and educational support but also providing unforgettable experiences that inspire children to push beyond their boundaries. They emphasize that no dream is too big and no request too small, aligning perfectly with AdTech Holding's philosophy of nurturing and realizing daring ideas.

This collaboration is a testament to AdTech Holding's broader ethos of community involvement and corporate responsibility. Established in 2011 and with an active presence worldwide, AdTech Holding remains at the forefront of innovative AdTech & MarTech solutions. Yet, their commitment to societal betterment, especially children's welfare, remains steadfast.

For more information about the partnership or to understand more about AdTech Holding and their initiatives, please visit adtechholding.

About AdTech Holding

AdTech Holding is a global leader and innovation hub catering to advertising, affiliate marketing, and martech companies. Since 2011, they have continuously brought groundbreaking ideas to life. The company's mission is to craft unparalleled AdTech & MarTech products.

For further details on the I Have a Dream Foundation and their initiatives, please refer to ihaveadream.com.cy .

Press contact:

Mari Yash

AdTech Holding

[email protected]

+35795989881

SOURCE AdTech Holding