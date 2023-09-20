Nourishing Tomorrow, Today: Trailblazing Seaweed Ingredient Pioneer Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

VeShell Systems

VeShell Systems

VSS has built Australia's first and largest land-based seaweed farm

that

regenerates

downstream carbon

and nitrogen from local agriculture, to yield seaweed

with

higher nutritional value and at a 50 x faster rate than traditional land crops. Its seaweed cultivation

lifecycle

eliminates environmental risk with its zero-waste solution and has demonstrated

significant demand for the

PhycoHealth

line of food, skincare and

nutraceutical

products that are

further backed by published clinical

research. With $600,000 in

revenue per annum, VeShell

Systems has secured partnerships

with retailers like

Harris Farm Markets in Australia and is pursuing

global markets, starting with

Holland & Barrett in the UK.

Green seaweed, a rapidly emerging super-ingredient, has gained recognition for its numerhealth

benefits, environmental sustainability, and culinary versatility. VeShell Systems is at the forefront of

this movement leveraging cutting-edge innovation and science-based expertise to unlock the full

potential of

the regenerative nature of seaweed aqua-culture.

From plant-based protein alternatives

to plumping hyaluronic acid rich skincare, these products are poised to transform the market and cater to the growing demand for healthier, planet-positive nutrition and health options for everyone.

A successful crowdfunding campaign will scale VSS' facilities and advance sales and market operations to bring the benefits of green seaweed from our oceans to every body, and every plate. By supporting the campaign, investors will not only have a stake in a forward-thinking enterprise with global access, but will also play a vital role in advancing the seismic shift towards sustainable food solutions.

"We are incredibly excited about impact we will make by scaling our seaweed ingredient production

to meet global market needs" said Dr. Pia Winberg, CEO of VeShell Systems, "We believe that with the support of a savvy investment community, we can have a breakthrough impact on both the health of individuals and the health of our planet. The timing has never been more urgent."

To learn more about the crowdfunding campaign and how to get involved, visit

.

About VeShell Systems

VeShell Systems Pty Ltd is the sustainable innovator behind

PhycoHealth.

A pioneer in the seaweed aquaculture sector since 2015,

and

with research experience since 1998, VSS' mission is to elevate green seaweed as a viable and sustainable crop solution and promote their nutritionally dense ingredients into the food and health industries. Their seaweed cultivation technology both drastically reduces water use, emissions, and fossil fuel dependency in the food production lifecycle, and impacts on land and sea from food production, while driving demand for transformational nutrition and health on a global scale.



ALWAYS CONSIDER THE GENERAL CSF WARNING AND OFFER DOCUMENTS BEFORE INVESTING.

[Additional Notes for Editors]



High-resolution images and logos are available upon request.

Interviews with Pia Winberg are available by appointment. Follow PhycoHealth on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

Contact:

Dr. Pia Winberg, Founder and CEO

VeShell Systems Pty Ltd, Trading as

PhycoHealth

365578@email4pr.

+61 429 338846





SOURCE VeShell Systems