Launch Of Impression Of Love© Jewelryllection

Impression of Love©

Art created in nature

Lovingly translated into jewelry

Impression of Love© Jewelry Collection

The Inspiration

Using only the flipping of his fins, the male Japanese Puffer Fish works twenty-four hours a day for an entire week to sculpt a seven foot diameter sublime masterpiece on the ocean floor to attract a mate. This extraordinary and natural symbol of love captured our hearts.

The Story

When Aurelio (master wax carver) & Serena (jewelry designer) discovered photographs of these ephemeral sculptures, they fell in love with the exquisite patterns of these suboceanic mandalas. They were inspired to collaborate and design a jewelry collection honoring the artistic & devoted ingenuity of the Japanese Puffer Fish.

Made with love

The collection debuted in August, 2023, and is available online at

A video about the collaboration



For Further Information Contact:

