Wednesday, 20 September 2023 05:08 GMT

Launch Of Impression Of Love© Jewelryllection


9/20/2023 8:47:30 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serena Van Rensselaer, a New York based designer, is pleased to announce that she has collaborated with master wax carver, Aurelio Rivera, to launch a very special jewelry collection inspired by nature.

Impression of Love©
Art created in nature
Lovingly translated into jewelry

Continue Reading
Impression of Love© Jewelry Collection
Impression of Love© Jewelry Collection

The Inspiration

Using only the flipping of his fins, the male Japanese Puffer Fish works twenty-four hours a day for an entire week to sculpt a seven foot diameter sublime masterpiece on the ocean floor to attract a mate. This extraordinary and natural symbol of love captured our hearts.

The Story

When Aurelio (master wax carver) & Serena (jewelry designer) discovered photographs of these ephemeral sculptures, they fell in love with the exquisite patterns of these suboceanic mandalas. They were inspired to collaborate and design a jewelry collection honoring the artistic & devoted ingenuity of the Japanese Puffer Fish.

Made with love

The collection debuted in August, 2023, and is available online at

A video about the collaboration

For Further Information Contact:
Serena Van Rensselaer
[email protected]
646-642-5736

SOURCE Serena Van Rensselaer Jewelry

MENAFN20092023003732001241ID1107106456

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search